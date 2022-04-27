Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 16,280 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

IRM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,169. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

