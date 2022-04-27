Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 14,080 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

