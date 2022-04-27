Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $514,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.18. 6,777,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,641. The company has a market capitalization of $275.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

