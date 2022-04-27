Fiduciary Planning LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of HD traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.96. 3,379,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.37. The company has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

