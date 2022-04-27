Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

XOM stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. 2,604,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,572,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

