eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 64310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,010,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,836 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

