Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Exeedme (XED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.75 or 0.07295035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00050761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

