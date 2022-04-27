Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.26 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

