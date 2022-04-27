Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Up 1.1%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 21,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 98,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXN shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.30.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

