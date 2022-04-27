Etherparty Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,567.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Etherparty has a market cap of $398,569.09 and approximately $21,567.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

