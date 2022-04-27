Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.770-$14.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $361.27.

NYSE ESS traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.74. The company had a trading volume of 272,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,972. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $278.30 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.68 and its 200 day moving average is $339.27.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

