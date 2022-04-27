ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $1.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full-year sales of $9.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $229.35 million, with estimates ranging from $214.49 million to $244.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESS Tech.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the third quarter valued at $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWH opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

