Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in April

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESMC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Escalon Medical has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.43.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Escalon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.