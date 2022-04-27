Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Equity Residential also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.860 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after buying an additional 180,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

