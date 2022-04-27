Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ETCC stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Environmental Tectonics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Environmental Tectonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
