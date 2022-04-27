Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ETCC stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Environmental Tectonics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multi-place chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

