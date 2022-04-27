Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.
EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
