Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

