Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
EFSCP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 3,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
