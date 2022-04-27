Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.
Ennis stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,797. Ennis has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $457.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.
