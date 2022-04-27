Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Ennis stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,797. Ennis has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $457.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ennis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ennis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ennis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ennis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ennis by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

