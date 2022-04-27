Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

EW stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 3,434,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

