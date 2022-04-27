Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

