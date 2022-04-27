Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 2.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

