EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (ELCPF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.