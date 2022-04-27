EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.690-$6.810 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.98. 262,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.50.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.