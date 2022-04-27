EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.50. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.