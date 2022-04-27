Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

DVAX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 11,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

