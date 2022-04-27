Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Trading Up 0.3%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 113,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 66,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynamics Special Purpose by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

