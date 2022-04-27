Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.55. 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DYNDF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

