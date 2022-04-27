Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $221.84. 107,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,058. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

