Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 3,235,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,511,375. The company has a market capitalization of $292.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

