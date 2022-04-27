Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 4,474,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after buying an additional 577,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,284,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

