Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. 312,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

