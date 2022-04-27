Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

