Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.17. 40,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

