Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 433,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,980,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM remained flat at $$144.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 183,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

