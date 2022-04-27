Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Price Up 7% on Strong Earnings

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. 1,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 471,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.
The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.
Driven Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRVN)
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
