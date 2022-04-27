Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Price Up 7% on Strong Earnings

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. 1,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 471,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

