Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives $925.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.56) to GBX 925 ($11.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Drax Group stock remained flat at $$10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

