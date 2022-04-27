Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.86. 3,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,958. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

