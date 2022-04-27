Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Up 0.3%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 912 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Get Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.