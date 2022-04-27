Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $83,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 319,102 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 599,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,790,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

