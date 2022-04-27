Divi (DIVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $289,354.00

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Divi has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Divi has a total market capitalization of $195.64 million and $289,354.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00176748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00032422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00378262 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,848,594,696 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

