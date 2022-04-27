Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,329. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.94.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after buying an additional 146,495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

