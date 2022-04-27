Discerene Group LP Buys 77,856 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Discerene Group LP raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,856 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up approximately 3.9% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,111 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,225,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,289,000 after acquiring an additional 117,582 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,496,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other IAA news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 1,043,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

