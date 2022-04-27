Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $193,638.89

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $193,638.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.60 or 0.07389515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00257918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.73 or 0.00788073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.00593519 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00386050 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,775,766 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

