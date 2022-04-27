Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,076,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 1,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.27. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

