Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $26.49 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.81. 829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,089. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

