DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) One Day Volume Tops $80.00

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $316,246.16 and $80.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.91 or 0.07354430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

