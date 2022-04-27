DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.06 or 0.07308769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

