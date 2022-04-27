Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $381.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.38. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

