Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $12.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.27.

DVDCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.47) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$11.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

