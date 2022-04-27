Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $13.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

CYXT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 239,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

